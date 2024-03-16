IYASA loses awards to thieves

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

The Bulawayo dance group team Iyasa had its offices falling victim to burglary on Thursday night, resulting in theft of some of the group’s prestigious awards.

Posting on their Facebook account, the team revealed that six of their awards and a PA system mixer were among the stolen item along with various other office materials.

“We regret to inform you that our offices in Bulawayo were burglarized last night, resulting in the loss of valuable items. Among the stolen possessions were six prestigious awards and a PA system mixer, along with other office materials. The awards hold significant importance to our institution, and we are deeply concerned about their disappearance,” said the group.

The awards stolen include three National Arts Merit Awards for Outstanding Dance Ensemble, two Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards for Outstanding Dance Ensemble, and one National Arts Merit Award presented to our Director, Mr. Nkululeko Innocent Dube, in the category of NAMA Legend Award.

The incident has been reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for investigation.

The team has requested the assistance of the public in locating these awards.

“We kindly request your assistance in locating these awards, as they represent not only our achievements but also our commitment to excellence in the arts. Any information or leads would be greatly appreciated.”