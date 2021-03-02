JUST IN: 5 more Covid-19 deaths reported

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

TWO days after the country recorded no Covid-19 related deaths, Zimbabwe on Monday recorded five deaths and 26 new infections, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has noted.

The 26 infections were all reported as local transmissions.

The Ministry said 2163 front line workers have been vaccinated so far as part of Government efforts to vaccinate all people who are operating from the red zone and are at risk of contracting the virus.

A total of 157 people are hospitalised, 68 are asymptomatic, 44 have mild to moderate symptoms, 35 have severe symptoms while 10 are currently in intensive care units.

As of yesterday, the positivity rate was at 1.3 percent while 2041 tests were carried out.

The National Recovery Rate stands at 91.1 percent while 239 recoveries were reported yesterday. Active cases continue to go down with 1742 being recorded.

Zimbabwe has now reported 36 115 cases, 32 905 recoveries and 1468 deaths so far.

@NyembeziMu