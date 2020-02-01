JUST IN: Archers Darts team seek national glory

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

BULAWAYO Darts Association provincial champions, Archers Darts Club will be seeking national glory in the Champion of Champions National Tournament taking place in Kwekwe today.

After finishing runners up to Mashonaland East last year, Archers, who are representing Bulawayo are eager to turn the heat on the defending champions and claim the title.

Archers Darts patron, Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda, who is leading the 12-member delegation, said they were eager to be crowned champions of Zimbabwe after taking two provincial titles in a row.

“We have won the provincial title twice in a row and on both occasions, we did not lose a single game and for us this has shown us that with more focus we can go ahead and win the national title. Mashonaland East are a good side and have been dominating the scene but this year we are ready to see things change particularly after we came runners up last year,” he said.

Sibanda said they have been practicing the whole of January and belief is high that they can bring the title to Bulawayo.

Players that will be battling it out for Archers in Kwekwe include the two captains, Brian Ndlovu and Wilford Chitakatira, Mgcini Nkala, Nkosiyabensundu Mthombeni, Semion James, Tafadzwa Mthomba, Isaac Chikobvu, Garikayi Simbanegabvi, Mandlenkosi Dube and Ndazi Nleya.

Sibanda said their journey to the national championships has been made possible with support from Value Gas who have also funded their efforts in the provincial league.

“We are exceedingly grateful to Value Gas who have given us invaluable support throughout our campaign in the province and have also made it possible for us to travel to Kwekwe,” he said.

Value Gas managing director, Maurice Masike said they were pleased with Archers’ performance that saw them coming tops in the province and hope to see them grab the national title.

“As a corporate with a footprint throughout the country, we felt it was our duty to support Archers Darts and I’m happy they have managed to focus on their game, notching positive results, I hope to see them succeed at the national stage,” he said.