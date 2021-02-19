JUST IN: Back injury rules out Madzongwe from FC Platinum’s Caf Confed Cup second leg clash with ASC Jaraaf in Senegal

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum vice-captain, Kelvin Madzongwe has become the latest player to join the injury list ahead of a crucial Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup second preliminary round, second leg fixture against ASC Jaraaf of Senegal on Sunday.

The midfielder has not trained with the rest of the team after Sunday’s one nil defeat to ASC Jaraaf at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. On Sunday, Madzongwe played the full 90 minutes.

A statement from FC Platinum on Friday said Madzongwe is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of Sunday’s match. According to the Pure Platinum medical team, Madzongwe picked up a back strain in the loss to ASC Jaraaf on Sunday and is expected to go for a scan in two weeks.

“The first team has been dealt a blow ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup clash 2nd leg play-off against ASC Jaraaf with Madzongwe ruled out of the match due to injury,” read the statement.

Madzongwe joins William Stima on the list of injured players in the team. Striker Stanley Ngala, who is struggling form a ankle problem could play in Senegal if he passes a late fitness test.

The statement went on to detail the injury list as follows, William Stima (ankle): Continues to undergo rehabilitation with the strength and conditioning team, expected time to return to full training: three-four week, Stanley Ngala (ankle injury): To pass a late fitness test

Meanwhile, FC Platinum held their second training session at the Iba Mar Diop Stadium in the Senegalese capital city Dakar on Friday.

@Mdawini_29