JUST IN: BCC partners Coca-Cola to alleviate city water problems

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council on Thursday got a boost to their water augmentation projects with groundbreaking ceremony of a US$50 000 borehole project in the city sponsored by the Coca-Cola company.

Bulawayo is emerging form its worst water crisis in recent years, with the city having to endure a as an when available water supply schedule.

Reacting to the water crisis in the city the Coca-Cola company donated US$50 000 to Bulawayo for the implementation of a water and sanitation project to provide clean and safe water in Emakhandeni to mitigate rising Covid-19 cases.

The project is set to benefit Emkhandeni, Old Pumula, Pumula South and Magwegwe North.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, city deputy mayor, Councillor Mlandu Ncube said the project dovetails into the city’s mandate which is to provide safe and clean water to all our households.

He said the partnership with the Coca-Cola company would help enhance uninterrupted access to potable water by households through drilling and mechanization of the boreholes.

“I am excited that the groundbreaking ceremony comes at a time when as a city we have recently undergone a prolonged water shedding but are slowly stabilising the system. The city is progressively working towards reducing water shedding and we hope that by mid-march 2021, we will be able to provide water to residents on a daily basis.

“Partnerships are important in facilitating sustainable development as partners are able to put in their resources and minds together for the well-being of citizens,” said Clr Mlandu.

The Deputy Mayor said council was grateful that to date supply dams were 69,71 percent full noting that these would go a long way in alleviating the water challenges in the city.

“I call upon residents to guard jealously these boreholes that are being drilled so that at the end of the day the city of Bulawayo is a good steward to any investment made by partners.

“I extend my appreciation to danish church aid and Coca-Cola for coming together and identifying the city of Bulawayo as one of the key recipients. we are very grateful to the partners for being friends in need and friends indeed, having walked this journey with us for a few months now,” said Clr Ncube.

Coca-Cola country manager Mr Milidzani Ncube said the project would benefit 25 00 residents, with six boreholes expected to be drilled in the beneficiary suburbs.

“The project will involve the drilling of 6 boreholes, installation of solar pumping mechanism and accessories for water kiosks and tanks which will greatly enhance the livelihoods of the people of Bulawayo.

“When the challenges of water in Bulawayo were brought to our attention, we approached our philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation who agreed to support the project. There is a saying in that, ‘when drinking water, never forget the one who dug the well’. Our connection with the Zimbabwean people has always been good and is here to stay,” said Mr Ncube.