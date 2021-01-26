JUST IN: Covid-19 claims 70 lives

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded a total of 70 Covid-19 deaths in the past three days.

Twenty deaths were reported retrospectively from Harare Province while the other 28 cases were reported from Friday to Sunday last week.

According to the latest Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 326 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

“All 326 are local cases. Mashonaland West Province had the highest number on Monday with 66 cases.

“As of 24 January 2021, at 3 pm, there were 255 hospitalised cases, 163 mild to moderate, 74 severe and 18 in Intensive Care Unit,” the Ministry reported.

There were 2374 tests done on Monday and positivity was at 14 percent while 627 new recoveries were also reported.

National Recovery Rate stands at 72.3 percent and active cases go down to 7694.

As of 25 January 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 31 646 cases, 22 877 recoveries and 1075 deaths.

