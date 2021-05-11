JUST IN: Dates for Zimbabwe women five-match one-day cricket series against SA Emerging in Bulawayo announced

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter 

DATES for the Zimbabwe national women cricket’s five-match 50 over series against South Emerging , to be played at Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club have been announced.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Zimbabwe Cricket said the matches are taking place on 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 May, with all the fixtures starting at 0930 hours local time.

“The matches will be played behind closed doors at Queens Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the stadium due to Covid-19 protocols,’’ said ZC.

Lady Chevrons training at Old Hararians

Coached by Adam Chifo, the Zimbabwe women’s team was last in action in February when they took on Pakistan in a one day match at Harare Sports Club before the visiting team aborted the tour due to unforeseen travel challenges following the temporary suspension of flights by their carrier. The Pakistan women were meant to take on their Zimbabwean counterparts in three one day matches as well as same number of Twenty20 Internationals.

Zimbabwe women, who were recently granted Test and one-day international status by the International Cricket Council, will be using the matches against the South African side as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 scheduled for December in Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe women having a drinks break against Pakistan

The top three teams from that 10-team qualifying event will progress to the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

@Mdawini_29

