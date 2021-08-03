JUST IN: Govt announces hybrid Heroes Day commemorations

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

Government has announced that this year’s Heroes Day commemorations will be a hybrid event which will see just 200 people converging at the National Heroes Acre.

This year’s Heroes day commemorations are set for 9 August while the Defence Forces Day is on the follow day on 10 August.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa said the provincial Heroes commemorations will also be limited to just 50 people.

“The 2021 main Heroes Day commemorations which will be held on 9 August at the National Heroes Acre will be a hybrid event with a small gathering of 200 people depicting the national outlook, such as War Veterans, spouses of Heroes and Heroines and the youth.

“His Excellency, the President will address the nation using virtual platforms. In addition, the President will confer medals on 16 recipients in various categories of Honours and Awards,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

The Minister said further revealed that at the provincial commemorations, the respective Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs will also confer medals to nominees of the 2021 Honours and Awards.

For the Defence Forces Day, Min Mutsvangwa said the celebrations will be held at State House in Harare with the rest of the nation following proceedings virtually.

“The Heroes Day commemorations and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations will only be attended by fully vaccinated persons. In addition, attendees will also be subjected to testing for Covid-19 on the day of the event,” said Min Mutsvangwa.