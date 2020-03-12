JUST IN: Highlanders legendary coach, Barry Daka has died at the age of 71 after a short illness

JUST IN: Highlanders legendary coach, Barry Daka has died at the age of 71 after a short illness

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS legendary coach, Barry Daka has died at the age of 71 after a short illness.

Daka’s son, Mayfield said his father passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at his Barbourfields home after suffering a short illness.

Highlanders paid tribute to their former player and coach on Twitter where they posted: “We have learnt with shock and disbelief the passing on of veteran coach and club legend Barry Daka who passed on this morning. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the Daka family, and all football stakeholders who identify with this legend.”

The club said after taking over from Bobby Clarke as Highlanders coach, in 1986 Daka won the Independence Cup, Chibuku Trophy, Rothmans Shield and NetBrew Cup. With Daka in charge, in the same year, Bosso were the BAT Rose Bowl semi-finalists, and Africa Cup finalists.

Daka was still actively involved in coaching Bulawayo City where he was working with the club’s juniors. His role was that of technical advisor for all age group teams at Amakhosi and worked together with another legendary former Bosso junior coach Ali “Baba” Dube.

Bulawayo City chairmen, Jerry Sibanda said they were shocked since Daka was actually at their friendly matches against ZPC Hwange played on the Luveve Stadium outside field on Sunday.

“We are shocked, we were not expecting something like this, we just heard that he is not feeling well so we didn’t think much. He was actually at our friendly matches against ZPC Hwange,’’ said Sibanda.

He pleaded with football legends in Bulawayo to come together and give Daka a befitting send off.

@Mdawini_29

