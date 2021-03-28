JUST IN: Johnfat Sibanda elected new Highlanders chairman

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

JOHNFAT Sibanda is the new Highlanders executive committee chairman after he defeated Kenneth Mhlophe in well-attended elections held at the Highlanders clubhouse on Sunday.

A total of 304 Highlanders members, the bulk of them holders of life membership turned up to choose three executive committee members, chairman, secretary and committee member.

Sibanda, a businessman with interests in pharmaceuticals and farming received 154 votes while Mhlophe, who had been Highlanders chairman since 2018 got 149 votes. It was a tightly fought contest in which Sibanda and Mhlophe were separated by just five votes.

Victoria Falls based Morgen “Gazza” Dube is the new secretary after seeing off Israel Moyo by 212 votes to 91. Mgcini Mafu was voted into the post of committee member after receiving 176 votes against Bhekumuzi “Mahii” Sibanda’s 128 ballots.

There was jubilation as well as despondency when the results were announced. While wins for Sibanda and Dube were expected, Mafu’s victory came as a shocker since the man he was up against was so confident that he was going to win.

