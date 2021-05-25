JUST IN: Mbuya Nehanda statue unveiled

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this morning unveiled the statue of Mbuya Nehanda at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in Harare. The statue is a monument that reminds Zimbabweans of how the nation’s forefathers resisted colonial conquest. Mbuya Nehanda personifies the early resistance to colonialism.

“We are gathered at this historic site to witness the unveiling of the statue of our heroine. This befitting monument was long overdue. It is befitting that it is being unveiled on Africa Day.

“ On behalf of Government and the people of Zimbabwe and on my own behalf, I congratulate the people of Africa. The pledges made by our founding fathers must persistently inspire us towards a nation where the potential of our people, particularly women are realised. Let no one ever patronise us in a manner or fashion that is against our vision. We are a proud people.

“My Government made a conscious decision to immortalise the heroes and heroines of the struggle. We are determined to ensure that the narratives of our historic monuments are presented in a correct manner. The towering Mbuya Nehanda statue is a reflection and embodiment of the heroic people of our country from Zambezi to Limpopo who sacrificed for the freedom we enjoy today.

“The statue is a bold statement of a people who know who they are, where they come from and where they intend to go. The culture of resilience ingrained in the people of this country should see us build this country. This monument tells a story from the view point of the heroine of this country who led the people against colonial rule. We shall continue in discussions to bring back her skull which was taken to the United Kingdom along with others.

“My administration deliberately chose this sight to place the statue. It is in these vicinities that she would stop to drink water and rest. She would come to a stream that was close by. After the white men killed her, they buried the stream thinking they had stifled the culture of Zimbabweans. But today, that stream has been reawakened!,” said the President.

