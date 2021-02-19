JUST IN: National cricket team leaves for series against Afghanistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior national men’s cricket team has left the country for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates where they will take on Afghanistan in two Tests as well as three Twenty20 Internationals early next month.

A squad of 15 players boarded Ethiopian Airways aircraft at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Friday afternoon and will pass through the East African country’s capital Addis Ababa on their way to the UAE.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan clash in the first Test from 2-6 March, with the second scheduled for 10-14 March. With the experienced duo of Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine absent through illness, chances are high that 20-year old Wesley Madhevere will be called upon to make his Test debut with Tarisai Musakanda, whose last appearance in the longer version of the game was in 2017 also expected to slot into the batting line up.

After the two Tests, the two teams will clash in three T20Is to be played on 17, 19 and 20 March.

The trio of Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe will join the squad later for the T20I series.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano

