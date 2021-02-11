JUST IN: National recovery rate continues to improve

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Covid-19 national recovery rate in Zimbabwe continues to improve as the country continues to see the dividends of the level national lockdown.

The country has been on level four national lockdown since early January which was, a couple of weeks ago, further extended to 15 February, as part of means of addressing the surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Wednesday the country’s recovery rate stood at 84,5 percent an improvement from 84,2 percent on Tuesday.

This was as the country recorded 83 new cases and 11 deaths.

“83 new cases and 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with the seven-day rolling average for new cases falling to 128 from 138 yesterday (Tuesday). All 83 are local cases; Harare had the highest today 35.

“3 561 tests were done today (Wednesday), the positivity was 2,3 percent. 182 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 84,5 percent and active cases go down to 4 029,” reads the update.

The country has therefore now recorded 34 864 cases 29471 recoveries and 1 364 deaths.

In terms of hospitalisation as of Wednesday there were 117 hospitalised cases; nine asymptomatic, 64 mild to moderate, 35 severe and nine in Intensive Care Units