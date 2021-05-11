JUST IN: No Covid-19 deaths for the past three days

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has not recorded any Covid-19 related deaths for the past three days, indications that there is sound management of the virus with survival rates increasing.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care in their daily Covid-19 update reported that the country reported 14 new cases on Monday and no death.

The country, according to the update has not reported any death for the past three days.

The country has also passed the half a million mark in regards to vaccination against Covid-19.

A total of 529 360 people have been vaccinated with their first dose against the virus so far with numbers steadily increasing.

At least 161 239 people have received their second dose so far, with 3116 having received the jab on Monday.

The report notes that of 9 May 2021, there were 24 hospitalised cases, three that were asymptomatic, 14 with mild to moderate symptoms, six severe cases and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit.

Positivity currently stands at 94.2 percent and active cases are at 649.

Zimbabwe has recorded 38 433 cases, 36 208 recoveries and 1576 deaths from Covid-19.

@NyembeziMu