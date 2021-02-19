JUST IN: Prince Dube scores his seventh league goal for Azam in win over Mbeya City

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker Prince Dube has regained his goal scoring prowess as he was on target for his Tanzanian club Azam in a 2-1 victory over Mbeya City in a Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League match played at Azam Complex Stadium Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

It was Dube’s seventh league goal to go with the five assists he has provided for Azam when three points were at stake since he joined the Tanzanian free spenders in August last year.

Dube, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Wednesday and is now spotting a new look with a bald head started the match together with another Zimbabwean Bruce Kangwa.

Azam took the lead through Iddy Nado and Dube made it 2-0 for Azam who held onto that advantage heading into the break. Mbeya City pulled one back with 15 minutes left but Azam made sure they did not concede again to walk away with the precious three points.

The Chamazi Millionaires who recently endured a bad spell are still third on the log with 36 points, six behind second placed Simba and trail log leaders Young Africans by 10 points.

Next up for Azam is another home fixture against Tanzania Prisons on Sunday.

