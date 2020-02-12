JUST IN: Quartet up for stock theft

Mollet Ndebele, Sunday News Reporter

FOUR men from Umguza District, Matabeleland North province were arrested for allegedly stealing and slaughtering four beasts.

Emanuel Mpofu (24), Peter Mpofu (40) of Nkulu farm, Mqondisi Sibanda (27) and Nqobile Zikhali of Umvutcha farm allegedly connived and slaughtered four beats which belonged to Mr Pilathi Ndovu (61) of Sauerstown suburb.

The suspects appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing stock theft charges on Wednesday. The court heard that the first accused person, Emmanuel directed the police to a place where they slaughtered the beats after his arrest.

The court also heard that the second accused person Peter, is Mr Ndlovu’s neighbour and a former employeer.

Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Matare said on 9 December last year the accused persons stole one beast, slaughter it and went away with the meat without being noticed.

She added that on the period between 20 December and 21 December last year the accused persons entered Reigatte farm and stole three beasts which belonged to Mr Ndlovu and went on to slaughter them.

“On 21 December 21 last year at around 8AM, the complaint received a tip from friends informing him that the accused persons were seen flashing money at the nearest bottle store,” said Mrs Matare.

Mr Ndlovu then alerted the police on the developments.

“Investigations by the police led to the arrest of the first and second accused persons who went on to implicate others,” said Mrs Matare.