JUST IN: Silobela teacher stabbed to death

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A primary school teacher in Silobela in Midlands died when he was fatally stabbed while trying to restrain an imbiber who was assaulting a bar lady.

The teacher, Mr Richard Mutomba, of Ruya Primary School in Silobela was allegedly stabbed by Albert Ndemera when he tried to restrain him form beating up his wife, who is a bar lady in the bar they were drinking in.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko could not be reached for comment over the matter.

However, Silobela MP, Cde Mthokozisi Manoki Mpofu confirmed the incident.

“Yes we received a report that there was a teacher who was stabbed to death on Friday evening. Mr Mutomba of Ruya Primary School died on the spot after he was allegedly stabbed by Ndemera who has since been arrested by the police,” said Cde Mpofu.

Chief Ruya also confirmed the report saying Ndemera was annoyed when the teacher tried to restrain him from beating up his wife.

“We heard that on the day, Ndemera was drinking in the bar and he started to fight with the bar lady who is his wife. Mr Mutomba tried to intervene in a bid to stop him. This, however, did not go down well with Ndemera who turned on the teacher and stabbed him once on the chest with an Okapi knife and he died on the spot. Police were called in and the body has since been taken to Kwekwe,” said Chief Ruya.

He bemoaned the increase in cases of violence involving dangerous weapons in the area.

“I don’t know what we should do but we have a serious problem of people who cannot solve problems amicably and resort to violence. This teacher died because he wanted to stop the man from beating up a woman, that is very bad,” said Chief Ruya.