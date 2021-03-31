JUST IN: Transport system under review…fake vaccine certificates to be probed

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has said that the country’s public transporters will be coming under fresh scrutiny to ensure their adherence to Covid-19 regulations, while a probe into those selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates has also been initiated.

The probe into public transport operators comes after Government recently authorised inter-provincial travel as it continues to relax Covid-19 regulations.

Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said that a review of the public transport system was due, as authorities had noticed that citizens were now using unconventional means of transport to move from one point to another.

“Following the resumption of inter-city travel, Government is strengthening surveillance of the activities of public transporters to ensure adherence to COVID-19 regulations. The general transport situation is also being reviewed for the commuting public following reports of many commuters relying on unconventional means of transport in the form of pick-up trucks and lorries,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the long arm of the law would soon reach those producing and selling fake vaccination certificates.

“Cabinet noted with concern that some unscrupulous persons are producing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for sale to unsuspecting members of the public. Investigations are underway in order to bring the culprits to book,” she said.