JUST IN: Whawha bolsters squad ahead of the Chibuku Super Cup Midlands Derby

20 May, 2021 - 09:05 0 Views
The Sunday News

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

GWERU based premiership outfit Whawha have signed new players with preparations going well for the much-anticipated Midlands derby against Zvishavane based FC Platinum in a Chibuku Super Cup encounter at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Whawha coach Luke Petros said his charges are raring to go and they are in a bullish mood.

“Preparation are going very well and the boys are raring to go and the morale in the team is high. Our expectations as we get into the game are very high and we are hoping for a positive result. We will do our level best to win the game,” he said.

Petros said they have since signed new players to beef up the squad ahead of the game.

“We have acquired new players for the game who include Beaven Chirere, Jayden Bakare, King Nasama, Honour Mbavarira, Marlin Sithole, Genious Mugwagwa, Timothy Tozivepi and Leonard Jani,” he said.

The Chibuku super cup kick starts the resumption of football in the country after it was suspended following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Other matches scheduled for Saturday are between Bulawayo City and Chicken Inn, Capes United and Yadah while Tenax will clash with Black Rhinos. On Sunday, Ngezi Platinum Stars take on Triangle in Zvishavane, with a double header at the National Sports Stadium featuring Harare City and ZPC Kariba as well as Herentals and Dynamos.

