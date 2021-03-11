Breaking News
JUST IN: Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira dies

JUST IN: Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Zim Covid-19 cases continue to decline

11 Mar, 2021 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Zim Covid-19 cases continue to decline Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE number of active Covid-19 cases in the country continues to decline with the Government calling for the public not to be complacent and disregard the pandemic’s prevention measures like the wearing of masks and social distancing.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as on Wednesday the country had 899 active cases, which was a decline from 913 which was recorded on Tuesday.

The country’s recovery rate is at 93,4 percent.

“20 new cases (all local) and no deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the seven-day rolling average for new cases falls to 23 today (Wednesday) from 25 yesterday (Tuesday).

“34 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 93.4 percent and active cases go down to 899. As of 10 March 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 341 cases 33953 recoveries and 1489 deaths,” reads part of the update.

In terms of vaccinations, the Ministry revealed that to date, a total of 35 901 front line workers have been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the Government has noted that after the relaxation of the national lockdown regulations, there was now a substantial increase of people frequenting public places without adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures.

Speaking at a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this increase was worrying and authorities were now assessing so as to come up with a wayforward.

“Cabinet notes with great concern the increased number of people milling around the Central Business Districts and other public places, often without regard to masking and social distancing. The law enforcement agencies are in full force to enforce the WHO protocol and national guidelines which remain mandatory.

“Cabinet wishes to report that the opening of some public places attracting multitudes, such as casinos will be deferred until the consequences of the recent relaxation of lockdown measures have been fully assessed,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting