KeYona TV starts Live full-fledged programming

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

KeYona TV this Wednesday launched its live full-fledged programming following its official launch on 17 December last year.

KeYona TV joins the Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) and 3 KTV which are now operational among the six commercial television stations that were licensed in line with Government’ s commitment towards opening up the airwaves to allow for more and diverse voices in broadcasting.

KeYona TV Head of Production Mr Leslie Phiri confirmed the latest development.

“KeYona TV is excited at launching its live full-fledged programming today 1 February 2023. This is a historic moment for all Zimbabweans, particularly in Bulawayo where the TV station was conceived and birthed.

“Of the 6 TV stations licensed by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, KeYona TV is the only station which is wholly based in Bulawayo with plans of opening a fully-fledged bureau in Harare and a regional Studio in Johannesburg on course,” said Mr Phiri

He said having been officially launched in December, KeYona TV had been working around the clock perfecting its studios, high end technology, signal strength and all that work has culminated in today’s (Wednesday) historic broadcast.

“This momentous occasion is a game changer in the film and TV industry as the TV is giving a platform for local productions to air. One of the flagship soapies, Umntakabhudi will be premiering this evening, produced and directed by Bulawayo creatives. Other stellar productions to be broadcast on KeYona TV include Umenziwa, Harmony Valley, and Tragedy,” said Mr Phiri.

He said viewers are expected to enjoy entertaining shows from renowned personalities like Donna N and Gabbz Fire, news as well as current affairs programs.

“The channel will provide a platform for cutting edge discussions with thought leaders in Zimbabwe and beyond on the New Dawn, a show anchored by Leslie Phiri and Duduzile Mathema, – KeYona TV’s premier current affairs dissecting issues happening in Zimbabwe and the entire globe.

“An array of kids and teens show will also be broadcasted on KeYona TV to cater for the young and young at heart. Over and above broadcasting on the free to air digital terrestrial television, KeYona TV is further excited to announce that it is broadcasting live on one of Africa’s fastest growing satellite carriers Azam TV with a very strong presence in the Common Market for East and Southern African countries (COMESA). As the arts and cultural capital of Zimbabwe, KeYona TV is working extensively with creatives in Bulawayo and all parts of the country to deliver cutting edge broadcasting,” said Mr Phiri.

