Kirsty Coventry meets athletes, artistes in Midlands, tours Gweru Sports Club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MINISTER of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry on Wednesday visited Midlands for an interaction with athletes as well as artistes in the province at a ceremony held at Gweru Sports Club.

Coventry visited Midlands to talk to artistes and athletes about the Covid-19 relief fund. The gathering was also attended by the Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima.

A question and answer session took place where Coventry answered questions from artistes on how best their livelihoods can be improved as well as how athletes can compete at the highest level.

She also took time to tour Gweru Sports Club, which has been undergoing massive renovations since April. Coventry was shown around the bowls section, rugby field and hall at Gweru Sports Club.

Gweru Sports Club chairman, John Gray Makuwalo chairman said they managed to get into discussions on how best they can work together to further develop the multi sports centre.

“We managed to discuss with both ministers on how best we can work together in continuing to develop the facility. She was also impressed with how we are trying develop the arts sector and athletes in the Midlands province,’’ Makuwalo said.

In 2018, the Gweru City Council mooted plans to repossess Gweru Sports Club and make the area part of the city’s central business district. However, the Gweru community rejected plans to repossess the land and turn it into residential and commercial stands by the Gweru City Council, which could have led to the demolition of the 102-year-old sporting facility. @Mdawini_29