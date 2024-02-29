Kwantuthu Festival calls for participation

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

The KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival is calling for participators at this year’s edition of the festival.

In a statement recently produced by the curating team, they stated, “The festival curating team is seeking expressions of interest from artists, theatre production houses, film makers and creative practitioners who are thirsty to offer fresh, original, vibrant, and comic artistic works, suitable for family entertainment.”

The curating team also mentioned that applications for participation should provide detailed information, including links to artworks, profile, links to social media, website, technical specifications or riders, budget / rate card and target audience.

It has been highlighted that applications should be sent to [email protected] on or before 11.59 pm, 30 April 2024 CAT.

“The Call is open to any individual or group, from anywhere in the world. Please note, ONLY those who would have applied will be considered and only successful individuals or group will be notified via email,” read the statement.

The Kwantuthu Comedy Festival is scheduled to take place from the 23rd to the 26th of October 2024.