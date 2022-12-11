Kwekwe US$600k heist an inside job — Police

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE investigations into the Kwekwe armed robbery case where a fuel station was raided with the robbers getting away with US$600 000 have revealed that a girlfriend of one of the suspects employed by the garage supplied the robbers with information.

This follows the arrest of one of the suspects in Bulawayo in connection with the robbery which occurred on 27 November at Rockodox Service Station.

The armed robbers raided the Rockodox which also houses offices of the company which is into fuel and construction.

The fuel dealer has many fuel stations and complexes across the country and the Kwekwe office serves as the headquarters.

But the arrest of Mathias Mushure (43) in New Lobengula, Bulawayo revealed that the heist was an inside job with an employee furnishing one of the suspects with information regarding how and where money was kept.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects received information from a woman only identified as Sharon.

“The suspect revealed that he had received US$7 500 cash as part of his share for the robbery. Investigations have also revealed that the suspects had received inside details on the money that was kept at the service station and the general set up from one of the suspects’ girlfriend identified as Sharon,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Upon his arrest, police recovered US$1 937 and a vehicle he had bought using the loot.

“The arrest led to the recovery of US$1 937 cash which had been left at the suspect’s niece, Mercy Muisa for safekeeping. The detectives went on to recover a Toyota Runx vehicle which was bought by the suspect using the proceeds of the crime,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Police are now hunting for the remaining suspects.

The police are now appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of other suspects identified as Shacky, Dingilizwe Mloyi, Terrence Ngwenya, Mutonga, Nqobile, Mangwiro and Mthunzi.