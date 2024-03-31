Lady Chevrons win T20 series opener

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s national cricket team got off their T20I series against Papua New Guinea off to a flying start following their crushing eight wickets win at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The Lady Chevrons now lead the three-match series 1-0 and will be hoping to complete a series double over Papua New Guinea after winning the ODI series last week.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first. They put up a brilliant bowling performance to restrict their opponents to just 110/4 in 20 overs before going on to comfortably chase down the target in 17,4 overs for the loss of two wickets only.

Lady Chevrons vice-captain, Josephine Nkomo continued with a top form with ball in hand. The all-rounder was the only Lady Chevrons bowler who managed to pick up wickets in their bowling innings. She finished with impressive figures of 3/18 in her four over spell while the other scalp that fell was a run out. Five bowlers were used and were both economical.

Papua New Guinea’s Tanya Ruma top scored with a well batted 47 runs off 60 balls before she was clean bowled by Nkomo.

Pauke Siaka remained undefeated on 33 runs from as many deliveries. Brenda Tau scored 17 runs.

Zimbabwe skipper, Mary-Anne Musonda played the crucial captain’s knock, scoring the fifth T20I half century. Musonda finished unbeaten on 54 run from 51 balls while Modester Mupachikwa continued with her impressive batting form, finishing on 45 runs from as many deliveries.

The two wickets that fell were that of Kelis Ndhlovu (four runs off three balls) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (four runs off seven deliveries).

Sibona Jimmy and Geua Tom took the two wickets that fell.

Following her impressive batting display, Musonda was named Player of the Match.

The ongoing T20I series is following the ODI series which the Walter Chawaguta coached Lady Chevrons won 3-0. It was the team’s first ever series win in 50-over cricket.

Zimbabwe is using the series as part of their preparations for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup Qualifiers which will be played mid-April in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Lady Chevrons are one of the eight teams that will be competing for a spot into the biggest women’s cricket tournament.

The second T20I match of the series is pencilled for today at the same venue. The game starts at 1pm.-@brandon_malvin