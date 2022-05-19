Landlord assaults tenant for not flushing toilet

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

A landlord has been dragged to court for assaulting a tenant alleged to be in the habit of messing the toilet and leaving without flushing.

Elfas Moyo (57) appeared before Western Commonage court magistrate Mr Jeconia Prince Ncube facing a charge of physical abuse. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to next week.

The court heard through the prosecutor, Ms Patience Mudzire, that Moyo assaulted his tenant, Simon Mango (34) accusing him of being in the habit of leaving the toilet without flushing.

It was the State case that each time Mango came home drunk he would use the toilet and deliberately leave it messed up.

The court was told that Moyo tried by all means to engage him but he resisted. Things reached a boiling point when Moyo was annoyed by Mango’s defiance after his visitor failed to use the toilet after finding it messed up.

The court heard that Moyo and his son stormed into Mango’s bedroom and grabbed him by the collar before tying his hands to his back from where Moyo slapped the complainant several times before thrashing him with a rope. Mango reported the matter to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest.