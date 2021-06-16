LATEST: Govt records Pfumuvudza/Intwasa milestone

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE’s Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme has recorded a significant adoption rate, with 52 percent of rural households practicing it in the 2020/21 farming season.

Recently government announced that they had started preparations for the 2021/22 summer cropping season with moves towards mechanising the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme following the huge success of the concept during the 2020/21 season which saw the country attaining food self-sufficiency.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa said they had considered and approved the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZIMVAC) 2021 Rural Livelihoods Assessment Report, which among other matters revealed that the facility had resulted in the country’s 2021 maize and traditional grains production increasing by over 147,5 percent compared to the 2020 harvest.

“The findings further revealed that a well-coordinated Government assistance programme to smallholder farmers buttressed by the ready availability of inputs on the market and normal to above normal rainfall in most parts of the country, resulted in the country’s 2021 maize and traditional grains production increasing by over 147,5 percent compared to the 2020 harvest.

“The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme recorded a significant adoption rate, with 52 percent of households practising it and 56 percent of the sampled households having been trained within one year of its inception,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister further revealed that the prevalence of food insecurity in the country had reduced from 56 percent in 2020 to 27 percent.

“The 27 percent of rural households will translate into approximately 2 942 897 individuals requiring 262 856 tonnes of cereal (maize grain). A targeted movement of food from surplus areas to vulnerable areas will be undertaken since the country is generally expecting 828 263 tonnes cereal surplus.

“The reduction in the prevalence of food insecurity from 56 percent the previous year to 27 percent this year is worth noting. This reflects Government’s ability to reduce the problem by over 50 percent compared to the previous season,” she said.