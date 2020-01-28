LATEST: Honda Fit accident victims siblings

Sinokuthaba Dube, Sunday News Reporter

THE two children who died after being hit by a speeding Honda Fit on Saturday in Cowdray Park have turned out to be siblings.

Sibonelo (14) and Inothando Dube (15) who were learners at Luveve High School, died on the spot after a pirate Honda Fit veered off the road and hit them while they were walking by the roadside.

An eye witness who identified himself as Mr Tennyson Dube said he suspects that the driver who was seemingly drunk lost control of his car and hit the two siblings.

According to family sources the siblings were buried on Tuesday at their homestead in Kezi.