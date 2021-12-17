“Let’s copy President Mnangagwa’s hard work”

Judith Phiri in Matobo, Business Reporter

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) should follow in the footsteps of President Mnangagwa who is working hard in turning around the economy and also avoid shunning their constituencies.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Zenzeleni Community Dam in Natisa, Matobo District, Matabeleland South on Thursday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro said President Mnangagwa was working very hard to ensure development of the country.

“President Mnangagwa officially launched the Presidential Horticulture Scheme at Jinjika Village Makorokoro area of Mangwe District yesterday (Wednesday). Our President is working very hard and l want to urge my fellow Members of Parliament to learn from what our President is doing and avoid being missing persons in your constituencies. If you are an MP like myself and you are not learning from our President, then you really need to learn from the hard work that our President is doing,” said Deputy Minister Karoro.

He said he was impressed with the hard work and unity of purpose shown by the Shumbashaba Village, Ward 16 community members towards the construction of the dam.

Deputy Minister Karoro said the unity of purpose among the community and its leadership under Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cde Edgar Moyo- who is its Matobo North MP- has been very instrumental in mobilising people to come and do the great work at the dam.

He said: “As soon as l get back to Harare, I will tell the President that the people of Matobo are amazing, hardworking, united, they want development and they are walking his talk. I will also inform him that they are supporting his Vision and are going to support him come 2023.”

Deputy Minister Karoro commended the public- private partnerships that saw the completion of the dam in a short space of time with the likes of Mr Peter Cunningham and Mr Jim Ross Goddard working closely with the community.

He said as Deputy Minister responsible for the Fisheries Department, once the rains fill up the dam, he was going to instruct the department to bring 100 000 fingerlings for the dam.

“To the chairperson of the dam committee that again means there is a need for proper management especially when they are grown, we need to harvest them in a sustainable way by not using nets.”