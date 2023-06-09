LIVE BLOG: MASVINGO PRESIDENTIAL INTERFACE

Masvingo is hosting the Presidential interface rally being graced by first-time voters from all corners of Zimbabwe after the province recorded arguably the highest number of first-time voters, mostly youths.

The interface rally will allow President Mnangagwa an opportunity to explain various programmes to first-time voters by the new dispensation to propel the nation towards Vision 2030.

The President is accompanied by top ruling party and Government officials among them Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi, National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira.

