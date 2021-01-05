Lockdown takes effect in Bulawayo

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

MOST of the streets in Bulawayo were deserted as people complied with the lockdown order issued by Government on Saturday.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care on Saturday announced strict Covid-19 regime as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections.

Most of the new regulations came into effect (today) Tuesday and for the next 30 days only workers providing essential services are allowed to report for work.

Members of the public are expected to stay at home and only move out when they are going to buy medicines and groceries at nearby shops.

The country’s security agents were visible in town as they enforce lockdown measures where those that are not locked up at home are expected to properly put on their face masks, maintain social distance and sanitise regularly.