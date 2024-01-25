Madhevere, Mavuta banned…as Kasuza fails drug test

Wessley Madhevere raises his bat

The Sunday News

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has banned leg spinner Brandon Mavuta and all rounder Wessly Madhevere from cricket for four months for recreational drug use.

Their ban comes after they failed a drug test in December last year and appeared in front of a disciplinary committee on Wednesday which has since sanctioned the two players. They admitted to charges of breaching the ZC Employment Code of Conduct.

On top of the ban, Madhevere and Mavuta have been fined 50 percent of their salaries for three months, with effect from January 2024, while they also received final written warnings valid for 12 months.

They are scheduled to undergo rehabilitation.

As the duo received their penalties for drug use, another national team player Kevin Kasuza has been suspended from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, after he tested positive for a banned recreational drug during an in-house doping test last week.

He is due to appear for a disciplinary hearing soon. Kasuza is being charged under the ZC Employment Code of Conduct. – @brandon­_malvin

