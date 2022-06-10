Man arrested for damaging night club speaker

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Old Magwegwe in Bulawayo has been charged with negligence and causing damage to property.

Lenny Mpofu (25) of number 1358/2 Old Magwegwe appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja while Ms Melisa Dube prosecuted the case.

According to the state case, it was alleged that on 6 June 2022 at Marisha night club in Old Magwegwe at around 9pm, Mpofu was inside the bar and he was drunk.

He then lifted a music speaker and he fell down on the ground while holding the speaker and it was damaged.

The total value of the speaker is ZAR3 500 and nothing was repaired.

He was sentenced to six months in prison of which three months was suspended for three years on condition that he does not commit any offence during that period.

A further one month was suspended on condition that he pays a restitution of ZAR3 500 before 8 July 2022, the remaining two months were suspended on condition that he performs 70 hours of community service.