Man attacks wife with machete over a phone call

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman is fighting for her life at hospital after allegedly being assaulted by her husband over a phone call on Monday.

According to the local police, the complainant received a call from her younger sister from Esigodini at around 1am. The husband suspected that the call was from another man and started accusing her of infidelity and an altercation arose.

The accused person took the complainant’s phone and smashed it on the wall, then went outside and came back with a machete which he used to strike the complainant several times resulting in her sustaining several cuts on different parts of the body.

The complainant fled and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house who then phoned the police and made a report. The wife was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and warned members of the public to desist from violence when solving differences.

“As police we warn members of the public to desist from violence and always find the befitting way of solving their differences. We also appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person,” she said.