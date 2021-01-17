Man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

A Gweru man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the roof trusses of his house after he discovered his wife’s extra-marital affair.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday last week when Elda Mufudzi Zekama (38) of Mambo high density suburb committed suicide. Asst Insp Mukwende could, however, not shed more light on Zekama’s reasons for committing suicide.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a sudden death where a male adult Elda Mufudzi Zekama was found hanging from a roof truss on 12 January at 10pm at his residence in Mambo. It is suspected that Zekama committed suicide on the night of January 12 and was found the following morning by a neighbour. We are still investigating the matter. We would want to urge the public to always seek counselling or engage significant others whenever they have problems,” she said.

A neighbour who declined to be identified said Zekama committed suicide after discovering his wife’s infidelity. The neighbour said on the fateful day, Zekama returned home from work and found his wife not around. Zekama, the neighbour added, then called his wife intending to ask about her whereabouts and her alleged boyfriend answered the phone.

When Sunday News got to the scene police were still retrieving the body from Zekama’s house.