Man found dead in Cowdray Park

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a homicide after an unidentified man was found dead near Cowdray Park Terminus on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they were appealing for information that might assist in the identification of the body as investigations into the matter continue.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which can assist to identify the body of a man found near Cowdray Park Terminus, Bulawayo with injuries on Wednesday, December 9,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

When the body was found, it had an opening on the stomach, the intestines were protruding and a deep cut on the thigh.

This incident follows hard on the heels of yet another unsolved homicide investigation in which a serving police officer was found dead in the early hours of last Saturday morning at Makoni Shopping Centre in Pumula South with several head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Meanwhile, police in Beitbridge have arrested 43-year-old Nellicious Mugaweta on charges of attempted murder.

According to the police, on 5 December, Mugaweta allegedly struck Monica Makuyana (34) several times on the head using an exhaust pipe after a fight broke out over a boyfriend at Siyaso Industrial Site in the border town.

The police also said Makuyana is admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries.