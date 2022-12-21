Man found naked outside yard in Entumbane

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A family from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo got the shock of its life after waking up to noise coming from outside only to find a naked man in front of its gate.

The naked man was injured on his leg and speaking in a foreign language that no one could understand.

A family member who requested anonymity said the incident took place around 5am on Monday and they had initially thought there were thieves.

“There was a strange noise from our gate as if someone was shaking it, I then got out of the house and found this man sitting in front of our gate and there was blood all over the place. We tried talking to him but no one understood his language as it wasn’t a language that we are familiar with, Chimanimani was the only word we understood from this man. We can’t real say he was a thief, or someone we know as it was our first time seeing this man,” he said.

A neighbour who was the first person to see the man said she was on her phone when she heard weird sounds coming from outside, as if it was someone who had being beaten up and was mourning.

“I thought it was someone coming from Emakhandeni using the bushy area. I initially ignored but within a short space of time I heard a sound of a shaking gate and thought maybe it was a thief trying to break into my neighbour’s house. This took place at 5.15am.

“When I checked, at first I didn’t see anything, I then climbed on top of a heap of soil that is when I saw that there was someone by my neighbour’s gate. I then started calling people and when they came we tried talking to this man but we failed to understand him due to the language he was using. After sometime he started saying Lobengula, Tshabalala and tried to run away, then he was behaving normal when the police came,” she said.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“As police we are confirming that the report of a naked man, was reported to us,” he said.