Man survives knife attack

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

A CHIREDZI man is thanking his lucky stars after surviving a knife attack while binge drinking in Pfugari village in Chikombedzi, Masvingo Province.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that they are investigating the matter.

“Police at ZRP Chikombedzi are investigating an attempted murder case which occurred on 3 June at Pfugari village in Chiredzi”.

“The suspect Enock Chivasa (35), stabbed Davison Moyo with a kitchen knife on the hand, chest, and back after an argument during a beer-drinking binge”.

Meanwhile, police in Ngundu received a report of a robbery in which the unnamed complainant (28) lost US$1200 cash to four robbers along Ngundu Tanganda Road near the Banga irrigation scheme.

“The complainant had boarded the suspects’ vehicle, a Toyota Elgrand, in Masvingo intending to travel to Beit bridge. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station”.