Man ties wife’s hands, stabs her to death

Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been arrested on allegations of murdering his wife following a domestic dispute.

Mgcini Lunga (30) from Pelandaba, is alleged to have murdered his wife, Nicole Mabvure (23) after he allegedly discovered nudes and messages she had exchanged with her boyfriend.

He is alleged to have tied the now deceased’s hands with a rope before stabbing her with a kitchen knife all over her body.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the incident took place on 3 May around 11am.

“Mabvure visited the accused person at his place of residence and got into the spare bedroom, while they were talking, he asked for the now deceased’s cell phone and was given. Lunga opened the phone and discovered some nude pictures of Mabvure and messages with a suspected boyfriend and an alteration arose between the two.

“During the course of their misunderstanding the accused person tied the hands of the now deceased hands with a rope, took a kitchen knife and stubbed her several times around the body which resulted in her death,” said the source.

Lunga is said to have called his mother after committing the murder and informing her what he had done.

Bulawayo assistant police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident, urging members of the public to refrain from the use of violence in solving their domestic disputes.

She called on the public to rather visit the police, church leaders, residents’ leaders and other relevant personnel to avoid such incidents.