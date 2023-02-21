Masvingo to hold development indaba bn

Farai Mukuwane, Masvingo Correspondent

MASVINGO will hold a two-day provincial stakeholders indaba on Wednesday and Thursday at Great Zimbabwe Law School which is expected to come up with a plan for the province’s development projects for the year.

Masvingo Director for Economic Affairs, Mr Clever Chingwara confirmed the indaba.

“We are holding a two-day development indaba at GZU Law School where among other issues development projects for the province will be discussed. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Cde Ezra Chadzamira will chair the meeting,” said Mr Chingwara.

The indaba will bring together the province’s Members of Parliament (MPs), captains of industry, civil society, academic institutions and churches, among other groupings.

Some of the major projects lined up for the province that are expected to top the discussions are the construction of Tende-Runde Dam which will have a water-holding capacity bigger than Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.

The expedition of construction of a 55MW hydropower plant at Lake Mtirikwi and another 5MW solar power plant at Wheatlands and Berrysprings farms in Gutu which are currently underway will also be discussed.

It is expected to set the tone for the resumption of operations at the Cold Storage Commission (CSC) in the province.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka toured CSC facilities last year and assured stakeholders that the company will soon resume operations.

Masvingo is also a beneficiary of the state-of-the-art Harare-Beitbridge Highway dualisation done by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa among other projects.