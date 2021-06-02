Mat South flagged for flaunting funeral regulations

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THERE is growing discord between traditional leaders in Matabeleland South and Environment Health Workers, as people in the province have reportedly thrown out the rule book and flaunt regulations governing funerals while the country continues to battle Covid-19.

Since the advent of Covid-19, Zimbabweans have had to forego some traditional funeral rituals as authorities try to limit the spread of the virus.

However, in a post Cabinet meeting briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the Government had noticed with concern how rules were not being adhered to in some provinces, particularly Matabeleland South.

“It has been observed that some provinces such as Matabeleland South are not adhering to Covid-19 regulations at funerals, resulting in unnecessary discord between Environmental Health Workers and the local leadership regarding issues of opening of coffins and body viewing. The procedures to be followed in the repatriation of bodies from outside the country and at funerals can be obtained from the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said that Cabinet had not the prevalence of fake news about the virus on social media.

“With regard to risk communication and information, Cabinet notes with concern the rise in the dissemination of Covid-19-related fake news, mainly through social media platforms. The public is urged to remain cognizant that the only source of information on the Covid-19 situation is the Ministry of Health and Child Care and not to act on the basis of information from unverified sources,” she said.