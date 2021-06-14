Mavesere unveiled as a Sharks player

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international rugby player, Tinotenda Blithe Mavesere has been officially unveiled by South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Sharks as their new signing.

On Sunday the Sharks made it public that the 22-year-old Mavesere, a loose forward in the fifteens game was now officially their player. Mavesere is currently in camp in Harare with the national fifteens rugby team the Sables as they prepare for next month’s international assignments.

“We are excited to welcome Tinotenda Mavesere to the Sharks Family #OurSharksForever,’’ wrote the Sharks in a message accompanying the announcement.

The player responded with the message “Much thanks to the Almighty for the opportunity.”

Zimbabwe Rugby expressed their joy that Mavesere, nicknamed “Driller” had made a move to the Sharks.

“The Zimbabwe Sables are proud of the mercurial “Driller” Tinotenda Blithe Mavesere. We wish him all the success at his new home ‘The Shark Tank’,’’ wrote the ZRU.

Mavesere’s move to the Durban based Sharks comes after his brilliant display in this year’s Varsity Cup where he played for the University of the Western Cape. His superb exploits saw him being named “Forward that Rocks” at the end of the Varsity Cup where he also finished as runner up for the overall Player of the Tournament award which went to Central University of Technology fullback Cohen Jasper who walked away with a brand-new car, a Toyota Urban Cruiser 1.5Xi courtesy of Hertz Car Rental.

According to the UWC, Mavesere penned a two-year deal with the Sharks. Mavesere is not the only UWC player who has joined the professional rugby ranks as scrumhalf Branden de Kock is moving to Bloemfontein to join the Cheetahs on a 12-month contract and centre André Manuel will be on the books of the Boland provincial side.

Mavesere, De Kock and Manuel have joined a growing list of current and former UWC rugby players who are plying their trade at professional level. They include 2021 squad members Lyle Hendricks and Jason Alexander who are with the Western Province, as well as Stormers and Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies. – @Mdawini_29