Mhlophe eyes Bosso chairperson post

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

FORMER Highlanders executive chairperson, Kenneth Mhlophe on Wednesday announced his intention to contest for the position in next year’s elections.

Paid-up members will in February next year converge on the Highlanders Clubhouse to elect three office bearers to occupy positions held by Sibanda (chairman), Morgan Dube (secretary-general) and Mgcini Mafu (committee member).

In a statement, Mhlophe said while he had previously made a decision not to contest again, he had been approached by Highlanders members requesting that he comes back to the Bosso fold.

“Some of you might have heard that l said l wont contest again, indeed l didn’t want to come back but Highlanders family including members and supporters of this great club approached me and pleaded with me to come back and lead this amazing club once again.

“I am a good listener and l learnt my mistakes and now have more experience on how to deal and manage a huge football club like Highlanders. I’m coming back as Kenneth Mhlophe and will serve the club guided by Highlanders Constitution,” reads the statement.

“Today I’m here for a different reason. I’ve come to a difficult personal decision as to whether or not I should seek re-election. We have suffered humiliation in football in recent times and that needs to change very quickly. Highlanders will be back again competing and winning big,” he added.