Michael Tinotenda Foundation mobilises home therapy for disabled persons

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Michael Tinotenda Foundation, a Bulawayo faith based organisation has embarked on a project to mobilise home therapy equipment for disabled persons.

The equipment is set to be channeled to people living with disabilities and are based at their homes. Such an initiative comes as most individuals and corporates have had less appreciation of disabled persons needs apart from food donations amid the effects of Covid -19.

Michael Tinotenda Foundation founder Mrs Fadzai Ruziye said the programme is aimed at empowering disabled persons.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most children with cerebral palsy are not able to access the necessary therapies from institutions that offered the service at an affordable price or for free since they are closed. Hence, as Michael Tinotenda Foundation we have seen it beneficial to our beneficiaries to collect basic therapy equipment to use while they are at home with the aid of their caregivers. We are asking more from well wishers to donate any of the following, mats, toys, physio balls, rolled pillow, puzzles, stepper, charts and wedge,” she said.

Mrs Ruziye said the organisation would also ensure that the affected are provided with food.

“Children with cerebral palsy need a proper nutritional diet and as an organisation every month since March 2020 we give food hampers to 50 children living with cerebral palsy across the country. Most children with different disabilities are not able to access the therapies needed from established institutions, so as Michael Tinotenda Foundation we are mobilising basic therapy equipment to use while they are at home with the aid of their caregivers.”

The foundation was formed in January 2018 by Mrs Ruzive inspired by his son Michael who has a disability and based on that experience she felt the need to help other children and mothers faced with such scenarios.

