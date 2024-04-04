Minister Monica Mutsvangwa to grace 2nd edition of women empowerment expo in Bulawayo

The Sunday News
Judith Phiri, Business Reporter
WOMEN’S Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa is set to grace the second edition of the Open Market Day and Exhibition for Women Entrepreneurs on Friday in Bulawayo.
The event is hosted by the Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT) Zimbabwe Chapter in partnership with Ecobank Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Women Affairs Community Small to Medium Enterprises Development.
The second edition of the event comes after successfully hosting the first one in October last year in Harare.
In a statement, Ecobank said: “The Open Market Day and Exhibition is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives within Zimbabwean women and provides a platform for these women-led or women-owned businesses to display their diverse array of products to the public.”
“This initiative is in line with Ecobank’s commitment to improving women’s agency, namely their ability to define goals and act on them, a crucial factor for advancing gender equality, equity and the economic empowerment, the cornerstone of the Ellevate programme, “Ellevate by Ecobank.”
Ellevate by Ecobank, a women-focused programme, is designed to address the unique challenges faced by women-owned and women-led businesses, providing them with accessible banking services and the financial support necessary to grow and sustain their enterprises.
Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited managing director and SADC Cluster Head, Mr Moses Kurenjekwa said they appreciate the importance of women.
“Ecobank recognises the strategic importance of women on the continent and the need to continually support them to reach their full potential. In developing Ellevate, we made time to understand the needs of women, what they really require from their bankers, and came up with practical solutions that will help bridge the identified gaps,” he said.
Minister Mutsvangwa stated: “The event cannot come at a much better time than this, especially after celebrating International Women’s month, highlighting the importance of continuing the momentum of supporting women’s initiatives beyond just one month of celebration.”
The main activities of the event include on-site account opening with Ecobank for immediate banking solutions.
There will be financial literacy classes aimed at equipping women entrepreneurs with the knowledge to navigate their financial journey successfully, as well as opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore financing options and advice on business growth.
Among other activities is networking, where participants can connect with each other and also with potential customers or business partners.
“The event promises to be an enlightening and transformative experience for all attendees, providing women entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge to elevate their businesses to new heights. We invite the community to join us in supporting these trailblazing women who are not just building businesses but are also contributing to the economic fabric of Zimbabwe,” said Ecobank.
OWIT is a globally recognized trade body that supports the advancement of women in business.