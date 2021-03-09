Minister Mutsvangwa vaccinated

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has joined the list of top Government officials to be vaccinated when she took her first dose of the jab at Wilkins Hospital on Monday.

Minister Mutsvangwa said taking the vaccine was her way of commemorating International Women’s Day, as well as encouraging other women to take the vaccine.

The development has also allayed baseless pessimism around the inoculation process.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services confirmed her vaccination on its micro blogging and social networking service, Twitter account.

“Minister of Information Hon Sen Mutsvangwa, got the Sinopharm vaccine this afternoon at Wilkins Hospital. She said that it is her way of commemorating International Women’s Day, as well as encouraging other women to take the vaccine,” posted the ministry.