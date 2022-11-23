Ministers to lead provincial teams to boost Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CABINET on Tuesday agreed that Ministers will be dispatched to various provinces in the country in a bid to boost Covid-19 vaccination figures, as the Government works on ensuring that the pandemic remains under control.

Speaking at a Post-Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information Communication Technology,

Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, who is also the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said special focus would be given to Harare where vaccination figures remained low.

“The nation is advised that, as at 20th November 2022, the country’s cumulative cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 stood at 258 914, with 252 762 recoveries and 5 616 cumulative deaths. The recovery rate was 98 percent, with 516 active cases having been reported.

“The pandemic remains under control. To maintain the situation, Cabinet agreed that all Ministers will lead teams to all provinces across the country to ramp up vaccination uptake, with special focus on Harare, where the vaccination levels are low, and other provinces such as the Midlands and Mashonaland West, where the second dose vaccination levels are low as well,” said Dr Muswere.

The Minister further revealed that in terms of the vaccination figures, as at 20 November 6 565 695 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 933 944 people had received their second dose, and 1 225 359 their third.

“This translates to a national coverage of 58.4 percent. Accordingly, an annual Covid-19 re-vaccination exercise will be introduced across the country,” said the Minister.

