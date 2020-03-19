Mkhokheli Dube car broken into at Barry Daka burial, passport stolen

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS veteran striker, Mkhokheli Dube lost his passport when his car was broken into at Lady Stanley Cemetery on Wednesday during the funeral of former Bosso coach Barry Daka.

Dube was one of the multitudes who turned up at Lady Stanley Cemetery to give Daka a befitting sendoff but his day ended in horror as he lost his passport, money, laptops as well as some important documents when his parked car was vandalised by thieves who stole the stuff. He badly needs his passports since he regularly travels.

“They broke into my car at the cemetery and stole my passport, money, laptops and documents. Nothing has been found, what matters to me is my passport and my documents, I know I won’t recover the money,’’ Dube said.

He is appealing to anyone who has information that could lead to the recovery of his passport and documents to contact him on 0774 313 940.

The 36-year old Dube is back at Highlanders where he started his started his professional football career before he left for the United States of America. When he came back from USA, Dube played for AmaZulu in South Africa, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City and FC Platinum.

