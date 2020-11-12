Moyo releases anthology of poems

Sunday Life Reporter

A 27 year-old electrical engineer Perfect Moyo has penned an anthology of love poems titled Tribute to a storm.

Bulawayo based Moyo started working on the book in 2018. The book comprises of four chapters of poetry and was launched on 31 October in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce. The book serves as a love life guide for whichever stage one might be in, the literary work contains remarkable intellectually life changing verses.

The book is an essential creative art of work that is highlighting crucial matters of the heart that have affected many teenagers and young adults leading to suicidal ideation, mental instability, para suicides and suicide. Moyo said he did not want to prematurely publish the book.

“I wanted to take time and give people the ideal material to read, therefore it took me years to publish the book. The anthology was influenced by my real life acquired experiences, after a sad heart break I almost couldn’t bear life. However, I found strength in poetry writing and wanted to ensure that the world can also get the same healing that I found in reading the anthology,” he said.

The poems of the anthology take the reader step by step in the journey of love, starting from attraction, falling in love, maturing of love, losing love and healing. The anthology gained popularity in its launch and on online platforms, and will be available on Amazon for sale by the end of the month.

Moyo said he was planning on more books in IsiNdebele to add to indigenous languages books collection.