Mphoko jailed 20 years

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A Bulawayo Magistrate Court has slapped Siqokoqela Mphoko (45) with a 20-year jail sentence after convicting him of raping his 12-year-old niece and escaping from police custody.

The former Vice President Phelikezela Mphoko’s son appeared before Regional Magistrate Elijah Singano who after a full trial found him guilty.

In September last year, the High Court granted Mphoko $15 000 bail after staying a week in remand prison for allegedly raping the minor.

More to follow…